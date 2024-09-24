Who doesn't love hearing positive local news?

A leading university here in Central New York just received a tremendous honor from a U.S. News & World Report.

In its updated 2025 Best Colleges rankings ahead of the next school semester, the outlet named Suny Polytechnic Institute in Marcy one of the top schools in the nation.

The school climbed a whopping 40 spaces to be crowned one of the top 30 "Best Value Schools", meaning students who enroll here obtain a strong return of investment after graduating.

The report found SUNY Poly grads make 20 percent more than the national median salary for those who attended a four-year college.

With in state tuition averaging $8,500 while out of state students pay roughly $20,000, graduates of the school also owe less than half than the national median student debt.

In the Top Public School ranking, SUNY Poly was ranked #13 overall and, for the ninth year in a row, the school was named among the top 10 "Best Colleges for Veterans" in the region.

The school noted this is a big win due to its close proximity to the Air Force Research Laboratory in Rome and the U.S. Army military reservation in Fort Drum.

In all, SUNY Poly was named in the top 30 of the region's Best Colleges and in the Top Performers on Social Mobility.

President Dr. Winston Soboyejo rejoiced over the latest report and said in a statement:

SUNY Polytechnic Institute continues to be a leader in providing an exceptional, affordable education that drives social mobility. Our recognition in the ‘Best Value Schools’ and ‘Top Performers on Social Mobility’ rankings reflects our commitment to ensuring that students from all backgrounds have access to transformative opportunities that empower them to succeed – in their careers and in their lives.

SUNY Poly first opened its doors in 1966, it's viewed as a top innovative academic leader and economic driver in the Mohawk Valley and beyond.

