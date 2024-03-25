Coffee lovers in Central New York will have to get their after-work caffeine fix elsewhere.

There's something ritualistic about grabbing a coffee on your way home from work. To some, it feels like a reward for surviving another day of the grind while others need a jolt of caffeine so they don't fall asleep as soon as they walk through their front door.

While there are people who don't mind where they grab their cuppa joe, many stick to the chain they are most loyal to and, unfortunately, for fans of Utica Coffee, they may have to switch up their routine.

Utica Coffee Roasting Company Slashes Weekday Hours

Utica Coffee Roasting via Facebook Utica Coffee Roasting via Facebook loading...

The beloved chain announced on Monday that they are immediately enacting a brand new schedule that impacts the time all their locations close.

Utica Coffee operates a store on 1 W Park Row in Clinton and another on 92 Genesee Street in Utica. Previously, both locations were open until 4 p.m., seven days a week.

Now, the stores will close two hours early from Monday through Friday, with a new closing time of 2 p.m. on weekdays. Both locations will continue to remain open until 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

No reason was provided why the popular local coffee chain reduced its hours of operation. WIBX has reached out for comment and will update the story once we hear back.

Are These Hours Permanent?

Utica Coffee fans, like myself, were left wondering if these new hours are temporary. I would drop by the Clinton location after work each Friday and the new hours of operation will now make that impossible.

WIBX has asked Utica Coffee if there are plans to go back to closing at 4 p.m., but the chain has yet to respond. This article will be updated once we know more.

Reaction from Community

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash loading...

Disappointed coffee lovers lamented in the comments that they will no longer be able to refuel at Utica Coffee after work, but several supported the decision.

It's no secret that many businesses within the foodservice industry are struggling to hire new employees, which is causing longer wait times. You'd be hard pressed to find a restaurant or drive thru chain that's displaying a "We're Hiring" sign and are also adjusting their hours of operation so they don't overwork staff.

Additionally, inflation has caused prices to skyrocket and some people are pulling back from spending on everyday delights like a freshly made cappuccino from their favorite coffee shop, which could also be a possible reason why Utica Coffee is reducing its hours of operation.

No matter what the official reason will be, Utica Coffee is thanking their customers for their understanding.

Get our free mobile app

Upstate NY & Capital Region Snowfall Totals March 23, 2024 National Weather Service. After a fairly quiet winter, the first weekend of spring 2024 brought some big snowfall totals to Upstate New York and the Capital Region! Here are snowfall totals for Saturday, March 23, 2024 from around the area from local spotters via the Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York It's no secret that when you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where are the 10 most expensive places to live in our state?

Here were the 10 most expensive places to live in New York State: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler