The East- West Classic in Cooperstown was held on Saturday at the Baseball Hall of Fame, as a tribute to the Negro League and the League's All-Star game.

The greatest legends of Black baseball demonstrated their talent and desire for four decades at the annual Negro Leagues East-West All-Star Game as Doubleday Field was packed with some of baseball's greatest legends.

The Museum paid tribute to that legacy at Hall of Fame East-West Classic: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues All-Star Game, presented by Boeing, in front of a sellout crowd of 5,740 fans at Doubleday Field.

Don Liable was at the game providing coverage for WIBX, and he was able to capture some of the legends who were present for the festivities on Saturday, Memorial Day Weekend.

Check out some of Don's amazing baseball photos and witness some of baseball's royalty, which paid tribute to some of baseball's greatest black players.

attachment-IMG_3182 loading...

Souls of the Games - Voices of Black Baseball. Photo by Don Liable, for TSM

attachment-IMG_3221 loading...

Hank Aaron’s widow Billye Aaron was in Cooperstown this weekend for the dedication of a statue of her late husband. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3233 loading...

Former New York Met Mookie Wilson and his family were serving up their homemade BBQ at Doubleday Field. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3243 loading...

Rob Nelson - inventor of Big League Chew Gum passing out complimentary pouches of his product. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3258 loading...

Hall of Famer Jim Rice. Photo by Doin Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3267 loading...

Hall of Famer Harold Baines. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3274 loading...

Hall of Famer Joe Torre. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3275 loading...

Hall of Famer Eddie Murray. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3279 loading...

Chris Young. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3280 loading...

Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3283 loading...

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey,Jr. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3284 loading...

Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3291 loading...

Scott Hairston. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3292 loading...

Lineups for the East-West All-Star Game played at Doubleday Field on Saturday in Cooperstown. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3297 loading...

Curtis Granderson. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3300 loading...

Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3301 loading...

CC Sabathia. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3303 loading...

Hall of Famer Fred McGriff, Mo’ne Davis, Hall of Famer Eddie Murray, Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3314 loading...

All participants in the East-West All-Star Game. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3317 loading...

Ryan Howard. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3322 loading...

Prince Fielder and family. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

attachment-IMG_3324 loading...

Ian Desmond. Photo by Don Laible / TSM

Road Trip! Otsego County Means Baseball, Breweries, and A Whole Lot of History! Otsego County is known throughout America as the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown. But this beautiful county in Central New York has much more to offer other than just baseball. Art, museums, breweries, fine dining, unusual and historic sites, classic small-town American villages and towns, parks and rivers, and so much more. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Ten Positive Stories from Disastrous '23 New York Baseball Season The 2023 MLB season was an ugly one for New York's baseball teams. Both the Yankees and Mets severely underperformed compared to expectation, and both franchises enter the 2023 offseason with far more questions than answers.

Amidst the sadness and chaos, however, fans were able to enjoy these ten positive storylines at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium. Scroll below to see more. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl