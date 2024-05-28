Baseball’s East – West Classic Paid Tribute to Legends of the Game
The East- West Classic in Cooperstown was held on Saturday at the Baseball Hall of Fame, as a tribute to the Negro League and the League's All-Star game.
The greatest legends of Black baseball demonstrated their talent and desire for four decades at the annual Negro Leagues East-West All-Star Game as Doubleday Field was packed with some of baseball's greatest legends.
The Museum paid tribute to that legacy at Hall of Fame East-West Classic: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues All-Star Game, presented by Boeing, in front of a sellout crowd of 5,740 fans at Doubleday Field.
Don Liable was at the game providing coverage for WIBX, and he was able to capture some of the legends who were present for the festivities on Saturday, Memorial Day Weekend.
Check out some of Don's amazing baseball photos and witness some of baseball's royalty, which paid tribute to some of baseball's greatest black players.
Souls of the Games - Voices of Black Baseball. Photo by Don Liable, for TSM
Hank Aaron’s widow Billye Aaron was in Cooperstown this weekend for the dedication of a statue of her late husband. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Former New York Met Mookie Wilson and his family were serving up their homemade BBQ at Doubleday Field. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Rob Nelson - inventor of Big League Chew Gum passing out complimentary pouches of his product. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Hall of Famer Jim Rice. Photo by Doin Laible / TSM
Hall of Famer Harold Baines. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Hall of Famer Joe Torre. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Hall of Famer Eddie Murray. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Chris Young. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Hall of Famer Ken Griffey,Jr. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Scott Hairston. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Lineups for the East-West All-Star Game played at Doubleday Field on Saturday in Cooperstown. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Curtis Granderson. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
CC Sabathia. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Hall of Famer Fred McGriff, Mo’ne Davis, Hall of Famer Eddie Murray, Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
All participants in the East-West All-Star Game. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Ryan Howard. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Prince Fielder and family. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
Ian Desmond. Photo by Don Laible / TSM
