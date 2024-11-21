Authorities: Convicted Sex Offender is Now Wanted By Police
Police in Utica are asking for the public's assistance in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, a convicted sex offender who they say failed to report.
Police are looking for 40-year-old Shaun T. Lawson whose last known address was on Steuben Street in Utica. Police say Lawson is wanted on 2 warrants issued in Utica City Court on charges that he failed to verify and failed to notify the county of an address change.
Lawson was convicted in September of 2004 on rape charges related to having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old, according to court records. Lawson was 19-years-old at the time of the crime.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Utica City Police Department
Name: Shaun T. Lawson (09/02/1984)
LKA: 1136 Steuben Street
Race: Black
Gender: Male
Height: 5’ 11”
Weight: 182 lbs.
Warrant:
Warrant:
Sex Offender Fail to Verify-1st Offense
Sex Offender Fail to Notify Address Change
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Lawson, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
