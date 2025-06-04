A national report of where to find America's best hot dogs is shining the spotlight on Upstate New York.

New York City tends to hog the spotlight when it comes to food-related national attention.

It was recently found to be the place with the best deli sandwich, most delicious pizza, and top-rated restaurant.

Barbecue Grilled Hot Dog bhofack2 loading...

However, there is one food award the Big Apple hasn't won - and that's having America's best hot dog.

Central New York Eatery Serves Best Hot Dog in America

While many would think New York's best hot dog would come from Coney Island or Brooklyn, a report from mashed claims the best franks come from a tiny dairy bar by Utica.

submitted by WIBX listener submitted by WIBX listener loading...

Every year, people line up in droves when Voss Bar-B-Q in Yorkville opens for the season.

While the establishment is well known for its scrumptious ice cream, steak sandwiches, and crinkle cut fries - it is also is officially home to New York's best hot dogs.

This mashed report now elevates Voss Bar-B-Q among the top 50 hot dog joints across America.

Mashed said of the establishment:

There are no specialty dogs here. Just your standard frank-in-bun options with some good ol' fixings to slather on top. Ask for the Hot Dog Mexi ATW to get the potpourri of mustard, relish, kraut, pickles, chili, and cheese.

It is highly recommended to ask for a grilled bun, which elevates the frank's flavor even more.

Jeff Monaski, WIBX Jeff Monaski, WIBX loading...

Of course, you also have to leave room for some ice cream.

The only downside is Voss Bar-B-Q does not accept cards, so be sure to have cash handy for your visit.

The Hot Dog Mexi ATW, which mashed highlighted as a must-have, costs $5.25, according to a recent snap of the menu.

A hot dog with three condiments will run you $3.85 before tax, while ladling on chili will cost about 50 cents more.

Tiny Eatery in Western New York Named Best Place for French Fries

Also stealing New York City's thunder was Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs in Buffalo.

While this small establishment is also known to serve up a delicious hot dog, its fries are what put it on the map.

A recent survey by Lovefood named it as the place to find America's best French fries.

The report raved:

These freshly cut fries are deep fried until a deep golden brown, before being lightly salted. The fries are a perfect accompaniment to the hot dogs here and, thanks to the huge portions, there will always be enough to take home and enjoy later.

That all being said, it's about time some of the spotlight shined on somewhere other than New York City.

Is Utica The Best Italian Food City in New York State? Prove Me Wrong! Best food city in New York State? "Them's fighting words!"

There are so many great places to get exceptional foods of all kinds: meats, desserts, seafood, international cuisine, candy, bread, etc. On and on it goes, getting g better all the time. I have revealed my cuisine favorites over the many years of writing this page. Not big on seafood, I'll take a nice steak once in a while, and I don't stray too far around the world when it comes to international food. For desserts, I am a simple pie and cookie guy.

But, Italian?

Mangia!

So, I offer this up to you, dear readers. Is Utica, New York the best Italian food city in the Empire State? I present these ten samples from a typical Utica menu as evidence.

I await your thoughts! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio