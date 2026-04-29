Adirondack Railroad Adds New Beer and Wine Train Excursions

The Adirondack Railroad is getting ready to roll out a new season of its popular beer and wine trains, and this year comes with a couple of new options for riders looking for a night out on the rails.

The longtime Utica Beer and Wine Train is back for 2026, and it’s now joined by two new experiences: Old Forge Ales on Rails and Tupper Lake Taps and Tracks. Each offers a three-hour, round-trip evening ride with live music, scenic views and a nostalgic train experience through the Adirondacks.

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The Utica train departs Union Station and travels north to Remsen. The Old Forge route runs from Thendara to Beaver River, while the Tupper Lake train heads south from the newly renovated Tupper Lake Depot to Sabattis. All three rides follow a similar evening schedule and include live entertainment onboard.

Passengers must be 21 or older. Each regular adult ticket includes a complimentary souvenir beer or wine glass, though beverages are sold separately.

Here’s a look at the live music lineup announced so far:

Onboard Live Music Schedule

Utica Beer and Wine Train

•May 15 – Spencer Morgan

•June 12 – Terry Johnson

•July 3 – Gridley Paige

•July 17 – Josh Breen

•August 7 – The Dovetones

•August 21 – Shawn Smith

•September 11 – Small Town Glory

•September 25 – Master Thieves

•October 16 – Max Scialdone

•October 30 – To Be Announced

Old Forge Ales on Rails

•June 6 – To Be Announced

•July 10 – To Be Announced

Tupper Lake Taps and Tracks

•July 25 – To Be Announced

•September 19 – To Be Announced

All three trains follow the same evening timetable:

Train Schedule (All Routes)

•6:30 p.m. – Departure

•7:30 p.m. – Arrival at destination stop

•8:00 p.m. – Return departure

•9:00 p.m. – Arrival back at origin

The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, a nonprofit based in Utica, operates the railroad. The organization has hosted more than 1.8 million passengers since 1992 along the former New York Central Adirondack Division.

More information and tickets are available at adirondackrr.com.

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