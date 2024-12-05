5 Cozy Central New York Winter Activities to Warm Your Soul This Season

It's more often that people talk negatively about the snow, cold and winter. Believe it or not, some Central New York residents absolutely love the winter months. A positive mental attitude is always important, but especially when the concrete skies roll in and snow flakes fall. Here are 7 cozy activities you can do to enjoy winter in Central New York.

1. Host a Hot Chocolate Bar

Nothing warms the soul more than a nice hot cup of cocoa. Whether it's boozy or classic, you can use this beverage as an excuse to host a party with friends and show off your creativity. You can share your recipe ideas with others and use some creative toppings. Much like soup, hot chocolate will help battle the bitter cold.

2. Explore Local Skating Rinks

Skating is a very fun activity whether you're a pro-level figure skater or a beginner. There are several locations that offer public skating that include:

New Hartford Rec Center

Clinton Arena

Utica University Nexus Center

Kenney Arena in Rome

Whitestown Community Center

These are just a few locations that have been known to offer public skating. It's important to call ahead or check their respective web pages for more details and hours. The City of Utica is expected to open up a public outdoor skating rink as soon as next week.

3. Plan a Winter Photo Scavenger Hunt

There are so many historic and iconic Central New York landmarks. They have immense beauty, but in some cases are further complimented when snow covered. You can do a nice family/friend photo scavenger hunt and that would make for a great winter adventure.

4. Go Stargazing on Clear Nights

While this may not be the warmest thing to do, it may be good for the soul. The Mohawk Valley is not always known for clear skies as one of the most cloud covered areas in the country. But, when the skies open up and the clouds roll away we have one of the best views of the nighttime stars. In the winter months, especially when the moon is out, it's one of the most breathtaking sights. Just make sure to bundle up!

5. Bake Festive Treats

Nothing beats those winter blues more than Christmas cookies or other delicious baked goods. For one thing you can stay inside, in the kitchen, with the over on. That leads to literal warmth. You can then bake some cookies or holiday brownies and pair them with those delicious hot chocolate recipes.

You can obviously lament the conditions that a cold harsh winter brings, but keeping up that positive mental attitude is critical for seasonal depression survival. Don't be a scrooge, smile and enjoy the festivities of the season.

