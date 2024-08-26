With kids heading back to school and the holiday spending season fast approaching, it's easy to understand why people are feeling more stressed than ever before.

It's no secret stress is bad for you. It can cause unstable moods, changes in weight, sleeping problems, and a host of other issues; according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some choose to burn off stress through exercise while others escape into their hobbies like building model airplanes or gaming with friends.

It seems America is at a stress tipping point where people's worries cannot be controlled with some mindful meditation or goat yoga. This is one of the reasons why Americans are now sleeping way less than during the height of World War II.

New York has it even worse.

National and local health officials have expressed extreme concern over rising anxiety levels and decreasing sleep is a dangerous trend. If you put New York under a microscope, its stress levels are among the highest in the country.

A new study set out to determine where exactly New York's most-anxious residents are living and, shockingly, they don't live in New York City or any of the immediate surrounding areas.

A Mission for Michael, a mental health treatment provider that specializes in mood and thought disorders, ordered a survey to investigate the state's rising stress levels and the counties that have it worst.

Overall, New York State's anxiety levels have risen by 4% since 2019 - which is the 36th smallest jump in the country. Using County Health Rankings Data, the survey concluded that Central New York is the most stressed of all.

The study flagged Cayuga, Hamilton, and Onondaga County as having the highest anxiety levels in the state, which increased by a whopping six percent.

The stress felt in these 3 CNY counties is greater than the national average, which is 5 percent. It is also by far and wide more than the entirety of southern New York, like Bronx County's meager 2% increase.

So why is CNY the most stressed area of New York? Unfortunately, the study doesn't say but I think we all can hazard a guess why.

Why do you think CNY is so stressed out? Especially if you're from Cayuga, Hamilton, or Onondaga County - what's your deal?? Give us a shout using the station app below.

