Is there a road you absolutely hate driving? Turns out one in Central New York scares Americans most.

With winter in full swing, people are exercising increased caution behind the wheel... at least we at Townsquare Media hope so.

Endless snow storms and icy road conditions are causing an increased number of residents to lose control of their vehicles, which has unfortunately led to several fatalities in the Mohawk Valley.

There are a handful of roads here in Central New York that are more hazardous to drive on during the winter, but a new survey of Americans agree one of them is the absolute worst.

Five New York Roadways Are the Scariest in America

Gunther VW Dayton polled thousands of American drivers to find out which one they absolutely dread driving on in the winter.

Five major highways and thruways in the Empire State made the top 50, but only one cracked the top 5 and almost made it to the #1 spot.

Winter Returns To Chicago With April Snow Fall Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

That road is the dreaded Interstate 90, which runs across the entire state. However, as drivers heading west cross into the Mohawk Valley and deal with the dips, curves, and increasingly hazardous winter conditions - it is no wonder why it's ranked the second scariest road in the country.

The survey remarked:

Running east-west across the state, I-90 is particularly dangerous in Western New York. Lake-effect snow from Lake Erie can lead to sudden and heavy snowfall, creating treacherous driving conditions and frequent road closures during winter months.

Keep reading to see the four other New York roadways that Americans find the scariest in the winter.

Massive Winter Storm Brings Snow And Heavy Winds Across Large Swath Of Eastern Seaboard Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images loading...

Ranking in as the least threatening wintry roadway in New York was Route 9W, which came in 42nd place on the roundup. This stretch runs along the western side of the Hudson River and tends to accrue significant snowfall in the winter, in addition to being more prone to fog and black ice.

Next up was Interstate 87, which placed as the 15th scariest road in America. The New York State Thruway runs from NYC to the Canadian border, and is famous for being twisty and narrow. Pair that with the confusing exit ramps, it becomes a headache during the winter.

In eighth place on the list was State Route 17, which is another Southern Tier expressway. Portions of it runs through some hilly areas that tend to get more snowfall than the surrounding areas, and it also has some devilish curves that can make even the calmest driver break out into a cold sweat.

Lastly, in 7th place on the list was the Taconic State Parkway, which experiences a higher crash rate than other roadways. Drivers on this stretch also tend to put the pedal to the medal, making it one of the more famous highways for speeding. Add ice and snow onto the roads, and you're looking at disaster.

Southern States First To Feel Effects Of Massive Winter Storm Lance King/Getty Images loading...

So, are you surprised these 5 New York roads are among America's most feared? As someone who had to drive all 5 and remember some pretty potent white knuckle moments - I say this study hit the nail right on the head.

