An accident on the New York State Thruway involving a disabled oversized truck sends two people the hospital after a minivan crashed into vehicles partially stopped in a travel lane.

That is according to New York State Police who continue to investigate Wednesday evening's crash on I-87 in the Green County town of New Baltimore. The accident occurred at mile marker 128 between Exits 21B (Coxsackie) and 21A (Berkshire Spur), police said.

An oversized flatbed tractor trailer became disabled while transporting nearly 200,000 pounds of crane equipment, Troopers said. The flatbed was be trailed by an SUV that was certified escort vehicle. When the truck became disabled, the SUV pulled up behind the flatbed and activated emergency lights to notify approaching traffic of the roadside hazard, Troopers said. The vehicles were partially in the NYS Thruway's right hand lane when an approaching minivan struck the SUV from behind, pinning it against the guard rail, trapping two people inside.

Troopers say both occupants were transported to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the minivan and the driver of the flatbed were not injured, police said.

Thus far, no tickets have been issued. State Police say the accident is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

