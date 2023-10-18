Annual Zoo Boo Halloween Celebration Returning To Syracuse This Weekend

Rosamond Gifford Zoo

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is excited to announce the return of Zoo Boo from now until Halloween.

Every Saturday and Sunday between October 14th through October 29th you can bring the family over to Trick or Treat with the animals. Each event will be held during the day, so your family doesn't have to worry about being too scared to have fun.

The zoo transforms into a hauntingly fun destination for the whole family with trick-or-treat stations, creepy crawly animal encounters, keeper chats, games, activities, photo ops and costume parade! So, wear your costumes and bring your treat bags for this fall-favorite event.

Grab your bags and put on your costume for a day of fun at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo! Again it will run every Saturday and Sunday between October 14th through October 29th.

Admission to the zoo is not included in the Zoo Boo ticket prices. All visitors are required to purchase separate admission tickets, unless you are a zoo member. Parents or kids that do not wish to trick-or-treat do not need to buy a Zoo Boo ticket.

Here's a look at their 2023 themed weekends:

October 14-15: Superheroes

October 21-22: Witches and Wizards

October 28-29: Your Favorite Movie or TV Characters

Here's how each day will look with their schedule of events:

10 a.m.                       Kickoff Trick-or-treat stations open throughout the zoo

 

11 a.m.                       Creepy Crawly Keeper Chat | Upper Lobby

 

11:30 a.m.                  Gray Wolf Keeper Chat | Gray Wolf exhibit

 

1 p.m.                         Costume Parade | Begins in Courtyard

 

1:30 p.m.                    Outreach Animal Keeper Chat | Upper Lobby – Saturdays

 

Giant Pacific Octopus Keeper Chat | Upper Lobby – Sundays

 

2:30 p.m.                    Bird Keeper Chat | Across from the Pole Barn

 

3 p.m.                         Event concludes

If you're interested in learning more about the event or what else the Rosamond Gifford Zoo has to offer, you can visit their website.

