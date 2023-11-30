You Won’t Want To Miss Central New York’s Best New Year’s Party

As 2023 comes to an end and we roar into 2024, you'll want to be at one of the biggest parties in Central New York.

You're invited to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. Polish Community Club Utica presents Once Upon a Time The Fairytale themed New Years’ Eve celebration.

Their themed celebration includes all of the following:

-Open bar ALL NIGHT – with brands such as Tito’s, Malibu, Jack Daniels, Johnnie Walker Red Label, and more. (Beer, mixed drinks and shots are included) -Buffet Dinner – Chicken, Prime Rib, Roasted Potatoes, Baked Ziti w/ Meatballs, Mixed Veggies, Pierogi, Salad Bar, and Rolls w/ Butter. -Late Night "Fairytale" Feast – Specialty Cold Cuts and Cheeses, Bread, Salads and many other Polish delicacies. -Hors d'œuvres – Shrimp Cocktail, Puff Pastries, Vegetables, Dip, Cheese and Crackers, Fruit, etc. -Desserts -Music – DJ Dave Wheeler from Lite 98.7. This will include Polish favorites, American favorites, and other song requests you may have. -Themed Photo Areas -Large Dance Floor for everyone to bust a move on. -Reserved Tables for you and your friends. -Champagne Bottles for every table. -Coat Check-An amazing experience you won't forget.

Tickets are available today. Stop by the Polish Community Club anytime (No Fees) or just call them at (315) 732-0089. $100 members, $120 non-members. Tickets are also available online (Fees). No refunds. Memberships will be checked.

Reservations are required for this Black Tie "Magical" event, so get them as soon as possible.

Diana Mondi Spiridigloizzi: "Such a fun night last year we are going to do it again!!"

