WOO! Meet Erynn Lowery: Owner of The Renaissance in Little Falls

The anticipation has been mounting for weeks. Who would be Best Morning's very first WOO! winner? Lite 98.7 has been fielding nominations for Women Owned and Operated businesses since late October. And with the holiday season in full swing, intentionally supporting WOO businesses is more important than ever.

What is WOO, you ask?

"WOO is a new community program hosted by Envy McKee and Dave Wheeler from Best Morning on Lite 98.7 as they recognize our area's best Women Owned and Operated (WOO!) businesses throughout the Mohawk Valley. Each week, Dave and Envy encourage listeners to nominate their favorite Women Owned & Operated Businesses to be announced and celebrated on air and online! All nominees are entered into a monthly drawing to be featured on Ladies' Dish Tuesday on Best Morning."

Tons of deserving nominations poured in since the program launched, so choosing the very first WOO! recipient was tough. But when we received this message from our December WOO! nominee's friend Renee, we knew we had a winner:

And so, we invited Erynn to join us on Ladies' Dish to have a chat with us about her women owned and operated business, to learn more about her incredible story, her work in the Little Falls community and how she came to be the owner of The Renaissance Pub in Little Falls.

You can listen to Erynn's incredible interview below.

Make sure you stop by The Renaissance Pub to enjoy the great food and atmosphere and say hey to Erynn-- our very first WOO winner!

Take a Peek Inside The Renaissance Pub The Renaissance Pub is a WOO (Women Owned and Operated) establishment in Little Falls, NY. They feature a wonderful menu, fabulous drink specials and an inclusive, fun environment. Gallery Credit: Envy McKee, courtesy of Erynn Lowrey

The Renaissance Pub (@therenaissancepub) • Instagram photos and videos

The Renaissance Pub is located 550 E Main St, Little Falls, NY 13365



WOO! is made possible in part by Whitesboro Fit Body Boot Camp, specializing in 30-minute weight loss boot camps that challenge the body and deliver results in a positive, supportive atmosphere. Sessions combine high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and active rest, and at WFBBC, they guarantee their clients results by adding nutritional guidance and personal accountability. The key to your fat loss success is their signature Afterburn workouts, support and motivation from our world-class coaches, and an easy-to-follow nutrition program to help you keep the fat off.

