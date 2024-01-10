Celebrate Winter Break With Winter Bash In Rome New York

If your kids need plans during the upcoming winter break, look no further than Winter Bash coming to Rome.

Center for Family Life and Recovery, together with the City of Rome, will host “Winter Bash” at the Kennedy Arena, 500 West Embargo Street on February 22nd from 11AM- 2:30PM. The best part, this event is free.

This youth event will include many free activities for local kids and their families, including crafts and a DJ on site. There will also be free open ice skating from 1PM-2:30PM. Families can enjoy free hot chocolate and popcorn, concessions will be available for purchase.

“The City of Rome is excited to partner with the Center for Family Life and Recovery for their second annual Winter Bash. Last year’s event was a lot of fun and we hope this becomes a mainstay for families during midwinter break,” says Sarah Lokker, Marketing & Special Events Coordinator, City of Rome - Department of Community & Economic Development. “Mental health is something that should be more widely discussed and exposing families to the fantastic resources CFLR and their partners can provide makes for an easier conversation. The Winter Bash allows for families to ice skate, partake in crafts and other activities, making for a fun day at Kennedy Arena!”

“Winter Bash” is a result of a grant received by the Oneida Country Suicide Prevention Program and utilized by the Center for Family Life and Recovery to provide outreach to youth and their families. For more information on the grant, you can go HERE.

First Measurable Snow Hits Central New York The new year begins with the first measurable snow of the season in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams