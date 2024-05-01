Win Millions On These New York Lottery Scratch-Offs With The Most Top Prizes- May 2024
New York Lottery scratch-off tickets have plenty of grand prizes that are well over a million dollars. Are you ready to win in May 2024? Here's what to scratch and buy:
These tickets offer the chance to turn dreams into reality. If you ended up winning over a million dollars on a ticket, how would you spend it? Would you blow it all in one shot, or would you invest and save?
Keep Scrolling To See What Tickets To Buy/Win On
A Utica resident has a whole lot more money in their pocket following a winning 'Take 5' lottery prize. The New York Lottery announced that a winning ticket was sold Friday April 26th 2024 at a smoke shop in North Utica. The winning numbers 9, 19, 20, 28 and 38 led to the victorious amount of $6,769.50. The ticket was sold to an individual at the Smoker's Choice Smoke Shop in the Price Chopper plaza on Auert Avenue in North Utica. The winning numbers were selected during the midday drawing on Friday, April 26th.
Are You Ready To Win Millions On Scratch Offs?
Jackpot grand prizes currently range from $500, to $100,000 per year for 10 years, and even $10,000,000. We are talking about some serious cash. While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted all sorts of different tickets that have the $1,000,000 grand prizes and even $10,000,000 grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on April 22nd 2024, as we publish this article. That means there might be even less of these winning tickets on the market. We'll go through a list of the tickets below.
