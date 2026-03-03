A Capital Region woman is feeling overwhelmed with gratitude after a simple but powerful act of kindness helped her celebrate a major milestone in her cancer journey.

Local Woman Celebrates Last Day of Chemotherapy

Diane Bennett of Greenfield recently completed chemotherapy treatments for stage 3 breast cancer at New York Oncology Hematology in Amsterdam, New York. To thank the medical team who supported her through months of treatment, she ordered two cakes from the Wilton Walmart, totaling $50.

When Bennett arrived at the store to pick them up, she noticed something unexpected on the receipt.

The cakes were marked paid and included a congratulatory note.

Mystery Payment Turns Into a Moment of Kindness

At first, Bennett thought there had been a mistake. She returned to the bakery counter to explain she had not paid for the cakes. That is when she was told someone else had covered the cost.

Days later, she learned that a Walmart employee had quietly paid for the cakes after hearing about her final chemotherapy treatment. The employee did not want public recognition.

For Bennett, who has not been working during her treatment, the gesture meant far more than the $50 price tag.

A Blessing During a Difficult Time

Bennett still faces surgery and six weeks of radiation as part of her ongoing breast cancer treatment. She described her journey as rough and emotionally draining.

She said the unexpected generosity deeply touched her and reminded her that people do care.

The experience has inspired her to pay it forward and continue showing kindness to others, just as someone did for her during one of the most challenging times of her life.

