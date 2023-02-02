Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York

If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion.

Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.

Picture your evening- romantic dinner, drinks, and hanging out inside an igloo enjoying the evening with your loved one. There isn't a price listed on the website, but imagine how affordable of a date it will be.

Reservations are being held February 10th through February 28th, so you don't have to rush for one night on Valentine's Day. You can find out more online here.

Here's some photos from the experience:

Rheta Allen + Company via Facebook

