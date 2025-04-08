The Christmas Train All New Yorkers Love is Already Booking
It’s April. The snow should be gone, your winter coat is hanging near the closet, and you’re this close to planting your garden. So naturally… It’s time to book your family’s ride on the Polar Express.
Yes, you’re booking Christmas in April… but honestly, it's the smartest thing you’ll do all year!
Before you clutch your pastel-colored pearls, hear us out. Yes, the holiday season feels light-years away, but Christmas magic waits for no one, especially when it comes to Utica's beloved Polar Express Train.
Why Book Now? Three Words: It. Sells. Out.
The Polar Express runs Nov. 14 – Dec. 21, 2025, and it sells out yearly. Booking now means:
You get first dibs on your preferred date and time
You can pick your own seats if you buy in April (score!)
What is the Polar Express?
It's pure holiday magic. You’ll sip hot chocolate, eat cookies, hear the classic story, sing Christmas carols, and even meet Santa at the North Pole.
Spoiler: he gives out bells just like in the book and movie. And yes, pajamas are encouraged!
Polar Express Ticket Prices
- Coach Class
- Adults (13+): $47
- Children (2-12): $39
- Under 2: Free on your lap
- First Class
- Adults: $68
- Children: $58
- Includes a souvenir mug, bag, and upgraded seating
The 2-hour show begins at Union Station at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:00 PM
New This Year
The Polar Express will begin in the lobby of Union Station with the opening scene before boarding
Train departure times will now follow right after: 2:00, 5:00, and 7:30 PM
Some times and dates are only available on select weekends in December, so plan accordingly
Booking a Christmas train in spring may feel like holiday heresy, but come November, when you're calmly sipping cocoa while your friends scramble for last-minute tickets, you’ll feel like you've finally got it together.
So grab your calendar, wrangle your family group chat, and book your spot on the Polar Express now. Your future cozy, cookie-filled, pajama-wearing December self will thank you.
Book online or call 1-800-819-2291.
