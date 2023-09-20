Utica Police Department Welcomes 1st Therapy Dog To Upstate New York

The Utica Police Department welcomed its newest member, a furry officer.

Meet 3-month-old Sheepadoodle named Penny. According to the Rome Sentinel, Penny is currently in training. Penny serves as the police department’s first therapy dog and will work alongside Utica Police Officer Marissa Vomer and the department’s Crisis Response Team to handle mental health calls throughout the city.

“Having a therapy dog present during a crisis can help people overcome fear, anxiety, and it can literally save lives,” Vomer said. “I look forward to taking Penny on as a partner and, from what I’ve seen, Penny is up to the challenge as well. The ultimate goal is to improve our community and to more effectively work with persons in crisis. I think the impact can be huge and meaningful,” Vomer added.

According to the Utica Police Department, as Penny continues to be trained, some of her duties will include sitting with victims and witnesses to reduce anxiety and make them more comfortable speaking, calming persons in crisis and making them more willing to accept the help they need, and helping with peer support functions within the police department to comfort officers.

Penny also has the potential to assist schools during times of mental health crises, bereavement counseling, or other appropriate requests from local school districts, as well as participating in demonstrations to schools and community events to help foster a more open dialogue between police and the community.

You can read a ton more about Penny online here with the Utica Police Department.

Which Dog Represents Your Central NY Hometown? Every city and town in Central New York has a dog breed that perfectly matches its personality. What is your hometown's true dog identity? Central NY is unique -- in that every city seemingly has its own unique personality and vibe. I recently moved to the area from Connecticut and have made a point to visit as many places as possible. What strikes me most is that every city and town feels very different from one another. They're not defined by their local attractions, but their overall character. And that got me thinking: Could I find a dog breed that could perfectly represent each and every city? The answer is an obvious yes. So buckle up and stretch out your scrolling finger to enjoy the dog slideshow.

Did You Know These Restaurants in The Utica/Rome Area Are Dog Friendly? Looking to take your pup along with you for your next meal? These restaurants in the area will allow them at your table while you are outside! Who knew?