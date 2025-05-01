The wait is over. After years of planning, renovation, and anticipation, the newly reimagined Utica Children’s Museum officially opened its doors to the public today, unveiling a vibrant space where imagination, education, and community come together.

Located inside the ICAN Family Resource Center at 106 Memorial Parkway, the $8 million museum is now a crown jewel of South Utica. With 60+ play-based exhibits spread across six galleries, the museum invites children of all abilities to climb, build, experiment, and explore.

A Game-Changer for Families

Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the grand opening by dedicating $750,000 in state capital funding to help push the project across the finish line. Additional funding included over $1 million from Empire State Development through the Market New York program and a $300,000 capital grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.

A Space Built for Everyone

The museum spans 14,000 square feet, including a 4,000-square-foot Rotunda and a fully renovated second floor. Thoughtfully designed using Universal Design principles, every space is accessible, inclusive, and intentional.\

What to Expect at the Utica Children's Musuem

Visitors can:

Climb two stories in a physical challenge zone that builds confidence through movement.

Step into the World Market and explore global culture, art, and language.

Experiment in a STEAM-focused lab, Let’s Experiment, where creativity and problem-solving take center stage.

Get hands-on with tools and materials in Build It Up, perfect for the little maker in every child.

Celebrate Central New York’s four seasons in Seasons, a playful homage to weather and change.

Unwind in The Cove, a tranquil zone that teaches kids the importance of rest and mindfulness.

Additional community spaces include multi-purpose rooms and The Meeting Place, a flexible zone for group activities, programs, and orientation.

