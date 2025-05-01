Utica’s Brand-New Children’s Museum Is Officially Open
The wait is over. After years of planning, renovation, and anticipation, the newly reimagined Utica Children’s Museum officially opened its doors to the public today, unveiling a vibrant space where imagination, education, and community come together.
Located inside the ICAN Family Resource Center at 106 Memorial Parkway, the $8 million museum is now a crown jewel of South Utica. With 60+ play-based exhibits spread across six galleries, the museum invites children of all abilities to climb, build, experiment, and explore.
A Game-Changer for Families
Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the grand opening by dedicating $750,000 in state capital funding to help push the project across the finish line. Additional funding included over $1 million from Empire State Development through the Market New York program and a $300,000 capital grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.
A Space Built for Everyone
The museum spans 14,000 square feet, including a 4,000-square-foot Rotunda and a fully renovated second floor. Thoughtfully designed using Universal Design principles, every space is accessible, inclusive, and intentional.\
What to Expect at the Utica Children's Musuem
Visitors can:
Climb two stories in a physical challenge zone that builds confidence through movement.
Step into the World Market and explore global culture, art, and language.
Experiment in a STEAM-focused lab, Let’s Experiment, where creativity and problem-solving take center stage.
Get hands-on with tools and materials in Build It Up, perfect for the little maker in every child.
Celebrate Central New York’s four seasons in Seasons, a playful homage to weather and change.
Unwind in The Cove, a tranquil zone that teaches kids the importance of rest and mindfulness.
Read More: Utica Children’s Museum Opens Soon—How to Be First in Line!
Additional community spaces include multi-purpose rooms and The Meeting Place, a flexible zone for group activities, programs, and orientation.
