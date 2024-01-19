Upcoming Ramp Closures Taking Place In Utica New York

In Utica, there are some temporary ramp closures you should be aware of.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, there will be a temporary ramp closure from State Route 5/8/12 Arterial northbound to French Road in Utica. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that the temporary disruption is for guide rail replacement. It's all about safety, and this is one of the best times to fix the problem.

The northbound ramp closure will be from 7AM to 4:30PM on Tuesday, January 23rd and Wednesday, January 24th. So this will affect you of course on your way to work in the morning or school, and on the way home in the afternoon. So just keep this in mind, and don't be aggravated when you see it.

Motorists will need to utilize the Burrstone Road exit to the intersection of French Road and Champlin Avenue. There will be signage directing drivers. Dial 511 for up-to-date travel information."

Can You Legally Pass Another Car On The Right In New York State?

Can you legally pass another car on the right side in New York State? According to the DMV, you can pass a vehicle on the right only in the conditions listed below and only if you can pass safely.

Because passing on the right is illegal in many instances, it’s good to review penalties for illegal passing. A fine of up to $150 for a first offense, up to $300 for a second offense within 18 months, and up to $450 for a third offense within 18 months.

