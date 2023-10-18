When UFOs Came To Syracuse- 5 Legendary Sightings In Upstate New York

Syracuse has had its share of reported UFO sightings over the years. Experts on the internet say 5 specific sightings stand out above the rest.

While none of these sightings are as famous as some of the more well-known cases in other parts of the country, they have garnered attention from UFO enthusiasts and researchers. Here are a few notable UFO sightings from the Syracuse area:

1) Syracuse Airport Sightings (1965)

In 1965, several UFO sightings were reported near the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Witnesses claimed to have seen strange lights in the sky, and some pilots even reported encountering unidentified flying objects while in flight. One famous story has been the The Flying Saucer Whisperer.

2) Brewerton UFO Incident (1993)

In 1993, multiple witnesses in the town of Brewerton, just north of Syracuse, reported seeing a large triangular-shaped UFO. The object was described as having bright lights and made no sound as it hovered in the night sky.

3) Liverpool UFO Sighting (2003)

In 2003, residents of Liverpool, a suburb of Syracuse, reported a series of UFO sightings over a period of several weeks. Witnesses described seeing strange lights and objects in the sky, which led to local media coverage and public interest.

An unidentified flying object the size of a football field hovered over the Vandenberg Air Force Base in 2003, according to a House of Representatives hearing on UFO's.

4) Minoa UFO Incident (2005)

In 2005, residents of Minoa, a small town near Syracuse, reported a UFO sighting involving a bright, circular object in the sky. The object was said to have hovered and emitted a strange, pulsating light before disappearing.

5) Syracuse University UFO Sighting (2017)

In 2017, there was a report of a UFO sighting near Syracuse University. Witnesses claimed to have seen a triangular-shaped object with bright lights moving silently across the sky.

