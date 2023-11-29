Top 5 Mocktails to Elevate Your Sober New York Christmas

Ahhhh Holiday drinking. It's where true memories are made. But what if you don't drink? No worries. Mocktails to the rescue.

Elevate your Christmas (or Hannukah or Kwanza or Festivus...) menu this year by making fun mocktails for the entire family to enjoy at the dinner table. If you make the drink cute enough and serve these ingredients in the fancy glasses you just bought from TJ Maxx, all the better. Everyone at your festivities will want what you're having. These five recommended mocktails give you and your loved ones another reason to be thankful this holiday season.

Try all or some or even just one of the scrumptious recipes for Thanksgiving inspired mocktails.

Candy Cane Martini Mocktail

CREDIT: Canva

This mocktail contains all your fave things. Fancy glass, crushed candy, cream soda and peppermint?

Cotton Candy Christmas Mocktail

You had me at edible glitter, cotton candy and strawberries.

CREDIT: Canva

READ MORE: Christmas Mocktail - Adventures of a Nurse

Holiday Punch

Citrus and cinnamon and star anise, oh my!

Credit: Canva

READ MORE: Best Holiday Punch Recipe - How to Make Sherbet Holiday Punch (thepioneerwoman.com)

Gingerbread Martini Mocktail

Creamy and Gingery with a cookie crumble rim.

Credit: Canva

READ MORE: Gingerbread Martini Mocktail + More Merry Mocktails - This Vivacious Life

Apple Cider Sangria

It's apple cider, but its also Sangria. Add some non-alcoholic wine and its party time.

Credit: Canva

READ MORE: Best Apple Cider Sangria Recipe - How to Make Apple Cider Sangria (goodhousekeeping.com)

Mona Chohfe contributed to this article.

