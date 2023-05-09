Predicted Top 10 Baby Names Of 2023 For New York

Choosing a name for your baby can be an exciting, stressful, terrifying, and happy of course. What are the top names people are choosing for babies in New York State in 2023?

There are countless ways people go about selecting a baby’s name, from traditional methods to more unique approaches. You'll see thousands of videos on TikTok showing you ways people are choosing names. Here in New York, we do have a variety of names.

Let's be real for a moment- New York State is a diverse state with immigrants from all over the world making it their home:

New York City currently has over 800 different languages spoken in it with 4 out of 10 households speaking a language other than English. This diversity can be seen in the names that parents in New York give their children.

One method for naming a baby is to stick with family names. This could mean choosing a name that has been passed down through generations, or selecting a name that honors a beloved family member. Others turn to popular culture for inspiration when choosing a baby’s name.

Each year, the Social Security Administration publishes the totals for the first names from all Social Security card applications for births that occurred in the US since 1880. The publication is the most complete record of first name usage in the United States. Because Social Security can take quite a while to compile data on the most popular baby names for each year, Names.org has used data on the actual births in recent years to predict the most popular baby names of 2023.

Here's a look at what they have for the Top 10 boys, or girls names. Granted, you can have gender neutral names too. This is predicting their data:

