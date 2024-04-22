Eat, Enjoy, And Give Back At Tony’s Pizza Of New Hartford

Local Tony’s Pizza locations across Central New York are adding Hope On The Menu.

On Wednesday April 24th make sure to stop at your favorite Tony's location for a good cause. The locations of Tony's you'll find "Hope On The Menu" at are on Commercial Drive in New Hartford, College Street in Clinton, and Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro. All locations will be donating 10% of sales all day on Wednesday, April 24th to the American Cancer Society as part of the ‘Hope on the Menu’ program. The promotion includes both eat-in, delivery and take-out orders all day.

“Last year’s event raised over $1,000 for the fight against cancer,” explained Robert Elinskas, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, “We’re thankful for the support Tony’s locations are providing and hoping we’ll be able to raise even more funds to help make a difference this year.”

Remember, this all takes place on Wednesday April 24th.

Relay For Life Is Back In CNY Saturday June 8th

The Relay For Life of Central New York will be held on Saturday June 8th at Delta Lake State Park in Rome. Learn more about the event online HERE.

At Relay For Life no donation is too small, each and every dollar counts. Your donations help fund groundbreaking cancer research, patient care programs, and can make a difference in communities like ours. With every donation, you are helping the American Cancer Society save lives.

For cancer information or support 24/7, call the American Cancer Society at 1.800.227.2345 or cancer.org.