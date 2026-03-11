New York is adding another beautiful destination to its already impressive list of state parks, and this one comes with waterfalls, lake access, and some seriously stunning scenery.

State officials have announced plans for Three Falls State Park, a brand-new public park along the shore of Cayuga Lake.

The 90-acre property sits just north of Taughannock Falls State Park and was previously known as Camp Barton, a longtime Boy Scouts camp. Now, the land will be transformed into a public park designed for recreation, nature exploration, and environmental education.

Three Falls State Park will be operated by the Three Falls Local Development Corporation, which includes representatives from the Town of Covert, Town of Ulysses, and the Village of Trumansburg.

The goal is to create a sustainable park that offers outdoor recreation while protecting the natural beauty of the area for generations to come.

Read More: Six Flags Announces Sale of The Great Escape Amusement Park

And yes, the name tells you exactly what makes this spot special.

Why It’s Called Three Falls State Park

The park is being named Three Falls State Park because of the three scenic waterfalls located on and near the property, including the impressive 128-foot Frontenac Falls.

Trumansburg Creek runs through the area and helps create the dramatic waterfall views that visitors will eventually be able to experience from new trails and viewing areas.

What Visitors Can Expect

The newly released conceptual plan outlines some big ideas for the park that could make it a major outdoor destination in the Finger Lakes.

Proposed improvements include:

New hiking trails and waterfall viewing areas

Kayak launches and docks along Cayuga Lake

Restored camp cabins

A Nature Center with environmental education programs

Rentable event and music spaces

Improved restroom facilities

More than 110 parking spaces

Expanded public access to the shoreline

Many of the upgrades will actually repurpose existing buildings from the former scout camp, keeping the historic feel of the property while modernizing the space.

Protecting Wildlife (Including Peregrine Falcons)

While the park will open new recreation opportunities, part of the project is focused on protecting the natural environment.

Read More: New York State Burn Ban Takes Effect March 16 Through May 14

Plans include rerouting trails to protect nesting peregrine falcons, removing invasive plants like Japanese knotweed, and preserving portions of the wooded gorge area as conservation zones.

Encouraging Families to Get Outside

The park will also support New York’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative, which encourages families and kids to unplug and explore the outdoors.

Future plans for the Nature Center include educational programs about wildlife, geology, and the ecosystems that make New York’s natural areas so unique.

When Will It Open?

A timeline hasn’t been finalized yet. The project will move forward in phases as funding becomes available and after the state completes its review of the draft development plan.

Get our free mobile app

But once finished, Three Falls State Park will add another incredible destination to the Finger Lakes region’s already impressive lineup of outdoor adventures.

And with waterfalls, lake views, and miles of trails, it could quickly become one of the most scenic spots in the state.

9 Spots to Enjoy Camping & Waterfalls in New York State Parks Hike by waterfalls during the day and sleep under the stars at night at these 13 New York State Parks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams