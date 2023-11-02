What is the most popular wine and cheese pairing in New York State?

The Loupe decided to explore the top choices of wine and cheese in different states and uncover how those combos work with each other.

1) New York's top choice for fine wines is Chianti. This is classic Italian wine with a rich history dating back to 750 BC.

Chianti's history is steeped in tradition and innovation. It was officially recognized as a wine region in 1716, making it one of the oldest wine-producing areas in the world. The Sangiovese grape, which forms the backbone of Chianti, has been cultivated in the region for centuries. The wine's bold, complex flavors, often featuring notes of cherries, violets, and earthy undertones, make it an ideal accompaniment to a wide array of dishes found in the diverse culinary landscape of New York."

2) Pairing Chianti with cheese is the Stracchino di Crescenza. This creamy and soft cheese, with origins in Lombardy, Italy, has a mild, tangy flavor that complements Chianti's robust notes.

In New York, Chianti and Stracchino di Crescenza can be readily found at various wine shops, Italian delis, and upscale supermarkets. Wine enthusiasts can explore wine merchants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and other boroughs, or even visit wineries across New York State that carry Chianti as part of their selection."

Whether enjoyed in the heart of New York City or hanging out in an upstate vineyard, Chianti and Stracchino di Crescenza offer an exquisite Italian-inspired pairing that resonates with the diverse tastes of New York.

