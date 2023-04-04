These 5 World Famous Sodas Call New York Home

Are you a fan of soda? Did you know New York State has several local brands of the fizzing potion?

History Of Soda

The first soda was made as early as the 18th century. According to bundberg.com, it probably tasted horribly:

Earlier creators tried to mimic natural mineral water. That’s because mineral water was thought to have curative powers – an ancient idea that the Romans had planted a couple of thousand years earlier. So, how did the first soda makers create that mineral tang? By stirring in some chalk and acid."

It seems like the proper carbonation techniques used to make soda were developed in the 1760s. By who you ask? Jacob Schweppe, the namesake of Schweppes soda.

What Is New York States Most Popular Soda?

Eat This, Not That used Google Trends to find the most popular drink in every state across America. They used the topic "Soft Drinks" in each state through Google Trends, that's how they were able to see what the most popular searched drinks are for each state.

The most popular soda in New York state is Faygo. Yes, your eyes didn't like, Faygo was the most popular. Where can you even buy this in Upstate New York? If Google trends are any indication, Faygo is more popular than you'd think.

What New York Sodas Should You Try?

We decided to turn to ChatGPT to get a list of recommendations on what New York sodas to try, and which ones you should at least know of. Here's that list:

