The World Should Thank New York State For The Greatest Invention Ever

This may be ones opinion, but let's be honest for a moment. New York State is home to the greatest invention of all time.

Did you know that the lightbulb, the dial recorder, and the electric tabulating machine were all invented by New Yorkers in New York? Those are some of the greatest inventions of all time, but let's take a moment to honor truly the greatest...and keep in mind beauty is in the eye of the beholder:

New York State Is Home Of The First Modern Commercially Available Toilet Paper

From dancing bears, to creepier commercials advertising it, the next time you try to solve toilet paper math at the grocery store you can thank New York State for the sheets that wipe you.......and seriously, why is toilet paper math so weird?

Joseph Gayetty is widely credited with being the inventor of modern commercially available toilet paper in the United States. Gayetty's paper, first introduced in 1857, was available as late as the 1920s. Seth Wheeler of Albany, New York, obtained the earliest United States patents for toilet paper and dispensers, the types of which eventually were in common use in that country, in 1883. Toilet paper dispensed from rolls was popularized when the Scott Paper Company began marketing it in 1890."

From those early days until today, toilet paper has gone a long way. We aren't saying we were the first, that credit goes to ancient China.....we are saying we are the trailblazers for commercially available toilet paper.

How Does Toilet Paper Math Work?

You've seen the labels in the store: 6 mega rolls equal 37, 8 super mega equal 52.....where do they come up with these numbers? The New York Times investigated:

Unfortunately, the only way to make any sense of it all is to do the math—to multiply the number of rolls in the package by the sheets per roll to get the total number of sheets, and then divide the price by that number before multiplying by 100 to get a per-sheet result in fractions of a cent."

So yeah, the math truly doesn't make sense.

