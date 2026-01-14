Rochester is rolling out the red carpet for one of its own.

Internationally acclaimed actor, singer, and Rochester-raised star Taye Diggs is officially being inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026, a hometown honor decades in the making.

The announcement kicks off what’s shaping up to be a powerful and emotional induction year, celebrating artists whose work has shaped music, culture, and the Rochester creative legacy. The 13th annual Induction Concert & Ceremony takes place Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the historic Eastman Theatre.

From Rochester Classrooms to Broadway Spotlight

Though born in Newark, New Jersey, Taye Diggs was raised in Rochester and credits the city with shaping his artistic foundation. A graduate of Rochester’s School of the Arts and Syracuse University, Diggs’ journey from local stages to global recognition is one Rochester loves to claim proudly.

He first made waves on Broadway in Rent, before starring in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Chicago, performances that helped redefine modern musical theater. His transition to film and television cemented his place as a cultural force, with standout roles in How Stella Got Her Groove Back, The Best Man franchise, Private Practice, and All American.

Music has remained a constant through every chapter of his career, making his induction into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame a natural and meaningful milestone.

What to Know About the 2026 Induction Ceremony

The Whirlwind Rochester Music Hall of Fame Induction Concert & Ceremony will feature live performances, tributes, and special presentations honoring inductees who’ve shaped Rochester’s musical identity across generations.

Sunday, April 26, 2026

7:00 PM

Eastman Theatre

Early Bird tickets are available now through January 25, with tickets on sale now through the Eastman Theatre box office and online.

More Honors Still to Come for the Class of 2026

While Diggs is one of the headline inductees announced so far, the Rochester Music Hall of Fame says he’s just the beginning. Additional members of the Class of 2026 will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Among the first honorees announced alongside Diggs are longtime Rochester favorites The Skycoasters, who will be inducted under the newly created Local Legends category. The honor recognizes more than 50 years of musical excellence, deep community involvement, and over $1 million raised for local charities.