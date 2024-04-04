Syracuse Restaurant Is Devoted To New York’s Most Popular Vegetable

1 Syracuse New York restaurant is honoring your favorite vegetable.

Introducing Bash Potato. They are located in Destiny USA, right above Texas De Brazil.

So Bash takes a 1lb baked potato, cuts it open, mashes it with butter and cheese, then tops it with whatever meat and veggies you choose:

It's like a chipotle but for baked potatoes and it did not disappoint.

They also have a killer cheesecake and mint lemonade according to fans online.

Their hours online are listed as follows: MONDAY - THURSDAY10:00AM - 8:00PM, FRIDAY - SATURDAY10:00AM - 9:00PM, and SUNDAY11:00AM - 6:00PM.

Are you excited to try this place out? Let us know what you think on our station app.

1 Zoo Animal Leaves Central New York Region For Philly

1 Snow Leopard from Central New York is leaving the land of Salt Potatoes and Chicken Riggies for the land of Cheesesteaks in Philly.

Fans of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo of Syracuse know snow leopard Marcy. She of course was named after the town in Oneida County, and the tallest mountain in New York State. Marcy has packed her bags and now is a resident at the Philadelphia Zoo. According to the zoo, she made this move as per the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) breeding recommendation with their male leopard, Yuki.

At three years old, Marcy is now more than ready to start building her own family. Marcy’s mother Daania and father Senge can still be seen alternating on their exhibit in the Wildlife Trail.

You can read the full story online here.

