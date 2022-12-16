Syracuse New York Not On A Very Cheerful 2022 Holiday List

Photo by Erik Odiin on Unsplash Photo by Erik Odiin on Unsplash loading...

Are you traveling out of Syracuse any time during the 2022 holiday season? You might be stepping into a not so cheerful airport.

Forbes published an article titled "Worst Airports And Airlines For Holiday Travel, Ranked" for all sorts of airports across the United States. Let us be clear, we DID not create this list. WE are simply reporting on the findings.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport came in at number 11 on this list out of 100 airports.

Airports in New York, Alaska and Tennessee topped the list of Grinchy airports for peak holiday travel time, while California and Hawaii are home to airports that are best for holiday travelers, based on our analysis."

Forbes looked at the 100 busiest airports and eight of its largest national airlines were scored on key metrics including: customer complaints, flight delays and cancellations, mishandled baggage, recent increases in ticket costs, and more.

So Forbes found 5.78% of flights arrived late on average at Hancock, and the average price of airfare was $407.42. That's why they ranked where they ranked on the list.

Another website called Hawaiian Islands did some research to see what airports are the "most stressful" across the country. They analyzed over 1,500 Google reviews from over 500 airports across the country and ranked airports within the United States based on the percentage of reviews that indicate any kind of stress.

The number one airport causing stress might be a surprise to you, or maybe not surprising if you've ever experienced it for yourself:

1) Albany International (ALB), NY

2) Newark Liberty International (EWR), NJ

3) Oakland International (OAK). CA

4) Miami International (MIA), FL

5) Orlando International (MCO), FL

So New York State made two lists that could cause you stress at an airport. Do you agree or disagree? You can text us on our station app to let us know.