The Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse is adding two more acts this summer.

Train and REO Speedwagon will co-headline a Wednesday, July 31st, performance at the Syracuse amphitheater. Yacht Rock Revue will open the show at 7PM. Tickets for Train/REO Speedwagon will also go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

This won't be the only stop for either band in Upstate New York. Train will also perform at the Artpark in Lewiston on July 19th (without REO Speedwagon) and with REO Speedwagon at the Broadview Stage at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center) in Saratoga Springs on July 23rd and Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on July 24th.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, The Summer Road Trip 2024 starts July 8th in Somerset, Wisconsin and is currently set to wrap on September 11th in Phoenix, Arizona. Artist presales begin on Wednesday (Jan. 31st) with the general onsale starting Friday (Feb. 2). Yacht Rock Revue will open all of the shows.

The two bands will team up for a special performance on Wednesday (Jan. 31) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! They'll continue to celebrate the tour announcement with an intimate concert the next day at the Whisky in Hollywood, California."

Though Train are perhaps best known for their past pop and Top 40 success with hits like “Drops of Jupiter” and “Hey, Soul Sister,” they’re also well-known for their love of classic rock. They recorded an album featuring Led Zeppelin II in its entirety in 2016 -- and have mixed in songs by .38 Special and Eagles in some of their recent set lists. Train's Pat Monahan is also quick to identify himself as an REO fan.

