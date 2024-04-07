Spiritual Meaning Behind The Solar Eclipse In New York

What does the Solar Eclipse in New York State mean for your Zodiac Sign? We decided to consult our Shaman Tarot Cards.

The 2024 total solar eclipse, dubbed the Great American Eclipse, will be visible across much of the United States. Here in New York, we will be right smackdab in the path of totality. According to WIBX, Niagara Falls and the Adirondacks are among the best places in America to view Monday's solar eclipse.

So yes we will be able to see it if Mother Nature holds our, but it will be felt, astrologically, across the world.

The Today Show mentions that this eclipse is all about healing:

"This solar eclipse offers the chance to heal from the past. Think of a solar eclipse as a very potent new moon. In astrology, new moons represent new beginnings — but only if you do the energetic work to move on without ties to the past."

What About Your Zodiac?

Eclipses are thought to affect all signs. Here's how it may impact yours. The moon in general always plays a role on our life. What better time than to get a special tarot reading from the Shaman Durek Alchemy Elementals deck?

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, and specializing in Tarot for the last five years. You can find Dave's business page on Facebook @Dave The Seer.

This is your authors first attempt at an eclipse Zodiac reading. Here's what we have:

