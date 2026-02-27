Starting Sunday, March 1, significant changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will take effect across New York State.. And for thousands of households, that means new work requirements to continue receiving benefits.

The updates stem from federal legislation, including the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed in July 2025, which expanded SNAP work rules nationwide. New York State must now implement those changes.

Who Is Affected by the New SNAP Rules?

Under the updated guidelines, able-bodied adults without dependents between the ages of 18 and 64 must now work, volunteer, or participate in job training for at least 80 hours per month to receive full SNAP benefits.

Previously, those requirements only applied to adults ages 18 to 54. The expansion now includes people ages 55 to 64.

There is also a change in how dependents are defined. Caregivers are now exempt from work requirements only if they are caring for a child under 14 years old. Previously, that age cutoff was under 18.

If individuals do not meet the work, volunteer, or training requirements, they may only receive SNAP benefits for three months within a three-year period.

Who Is Exempt From the New SNAP Rules?

Some groups remain exempt from the new requirements, including adults over age 65, individuals with documented physical or mental limitations and caregivers of children under 14.

However, advocacy groups say the expanded age range could create challenges for older residents who may struggle to find employment or complete required hours.

Volunteer Opportunities Being Promoted

Some local agencies are trying to help residents meet the new requirements.

Seniors and older adults are encouraged to get involved with volunteer opportunities that could help them satisfy the 80-hour monthly requirement.

Officials recommend that anyone who receives SNAP benefits contact their local Department of Social Services office as soon as possible to determine how the new regulations may affect them.

