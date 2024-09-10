Sesame Street Live Is Coming To The Beautiful Stanley In Utica

Enjoy the fun and magic of Sesame Street Live this November in Utica.

"Sesame Street Live! Say Hello" will bring all of your favorite characters from Sesame Street to life in a brand-new interactive production that will tour the U.S. and Canada. It's making a pitstop at The Stanley Theatre on November 25th at 6 PM.

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! At Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, sing, dance, and play alongside your favorite furry friends, all while you follow Elmo’s puppy, Tango, in a fun game of hide & seek. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!

Tickets for the Sesame Street Live! Say Hello will go on sale Friday, September 13th with pre-sales starting, Wednesday, September 11th. Tickets start at $38.00 including fees and can be purchased at in person at the box office, by phone at 315-724-4000 or online at TheStanley.org. The show is catered for ages 1 to 7 but as an action packed live show it's enjoyable for the whole family. The show is an hour and twenty minutes in length (including one 20 minute intermission).

The Sesame Street Live! Photo Experience is a unique post-show exclusive opportunity for fans to get a special photo with some of their favorite Sesame Street friends. Guests will have an opportunity to visit with them on a one-of-a-kind set piece and pose for a special photo. Fans can visit SesameStreetLive.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow Sesame Street Live's social media for exclusive tour content.

