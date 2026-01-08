A mother is speaking out after seeing a photo she says never should have existed, showing an incident she says her son’s school never notified her about.

Ashley Rivera says the image shows her eight-year-old son, Gian, a second grader at Lincoln Elementary School in Schenectady, lying facedown on the floor with a staff member’s foot on his back. Rivera says her son has ADHD and struggles to express himself, which makes the situation even more troubling.

Mother Says Photo Was Sent Privately, Not By the School

Rivera told Albany's WNYT the photo was taken by another staff member on December 23 and sent to her directly. She says if that staff member hadn’t reached out, she would never have known the incident occurred.

According to Rivera, no one from the school or the district contacted her about what happened.

Staff Member Sent Home, Then Returned After Break

Rivera says she was told the incident was reported to the principal and that the staff member involved, a librarian, was sent home for the day. However, she says that same staff member returned to work after Christmas break.

For Rivera, the lack of communication and clarity from the school has been just as upsetting as the image itself.

Rally Planned Today at District Offices

Rivera says she is now advocating not just for her son, but for other children who may not be able to speak up for themselves.

A rally is planned today at 2 p.m. in front of the Schenectady City School District offices on Liberty Street.

Rivera says she is still waiting for answers and accountability from the district.

