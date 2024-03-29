Run Through Taylor Swift&#8217;s Iconic Eras Here In Central New York

Run Through Taylor Swift's Iconic Eras Here In Central New York

Get ready to race and run through the Eras 5k Run and Walk here in Central New York.

You've listened to her music on the Eras tour, now you can run it. This run benefits the Star Performance Booster Club, and is inspired by Taylor’s iconic eras. You know this race will promise a day of fun, fitness, and philanthropy.

Here's When It All Goes Down

Date: May 11th 2024
Time: 10:00AM - 12:00PM
Location: Plymouth Alliance Church, 169 Kinsley St, Sherrill, NY 13461

As you swift across the starting line, immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of Taylor Swift's discography. From her Fearless country roots to her Reputation pop songs and everything in between. You'll be jamming to with friends all decked out in Taylor-inspired decorations along the route. Get ready to sing along to every lyric and run like you're in a daydream.

Your energy levels will keep soaring and your thirst quenched with treats like Chobani yogurt, wholesome Hood milk, and fresh fruit at designated rest stops throughout the course. It's like being serenaded by a Sweet Tea and Godiva Chocolates blend of goodness.

For just $25, plus processing fees, you can register for this unforgettable experience. Your entry fee goes directly to supporting the Star Performance Booster Club, helping young performers sparkle like the stars they are. Don't miss out on this chance to shake it off for a good cause and create memories that will last a lifetime.

So sign up today and let's run and walk Through the Eras, Taylor-style. At the finish line everyone will be singing "Long Live" and celebrating the magic of Taylor's music together. Find out more info online here.

