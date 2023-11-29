Deck The Halls- Rome Holiday Decorating Contest Back For 2023

Get ready to deck the halls once again in Rome New York.

It's time for the second community-wide holiday decorating contest in the city of Rome. According to the City, the entry period for festive homes starts Friday, December 1st and runs until Dececember 21st 2023. Voting begins on Dec. 22 and goes until Dec. 26.

"Participants must reside in the city limits and only the exteriors of homes will qualify. To vote, a Google Form will be created for all of the entries and the address with the most votes will win the People’s Choice Award," organizers of the event stated in a release.

According to WKTV, a map will be shared of the participating properties on the Rome’s social media pages on December 22nd. The lucky winner will be announced on December 27th and will be featured on the City's social media accounts. The winner will also be asked to judge next year’s contest.

To enter the competition, send your address and photo to Sarah Lokker, marketing and special events coordinator at slokker@romecitygov.com before Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m."

Jingle All the Way To Rome’s ‘Christmas In The City’

Looking for some free good old fashioned family Christmas fun? Look no further than Christmas In The City.

Life Church of Rome is hosting a free event for the whole family, “Christmas in the City,” December 8th and December 9th from 5PM - 8PM at their location at 1110 Black River Blvd in Rome. Two days of classic Christmas fun, close to home for you to enjoy.

You can read more online here.

