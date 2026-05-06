Cancer has touched almost every family in Central New York in one way or another, and this summer, the community will once again come together to honor survivors, remember loved ones, and help fight back.

The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Central New York is set to return to Delta Lake State Park in Rome, bringing teams, survivors, caregivers, and supporters together for a full day of celebration, remembrance, and fundraising.

Relay For Life Returning to Rome

This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, at Delta Lake State Park in Rome at noon. Organizers say teams from across the region are already signing up to participate in one of the largest Relay For Life events in New York State.

Read More: Rome Health Cracks Down on Missed Appointments With New Fees

Last year’s event drew more than 500 participants and approximately 2,000 visitors while raising more than $230,000 for the American Cancer Society.

What Happens at Relay For Life?

Relay For Life events are known for their emotional and uplifting atmosphere. Throughout the day, teams walk laps together while raising money for cancer research, patient support programs, advocacy efforts, and prevention initiatives.

The event traditionally begins with a Survivor Lap, where cancer survivors are celebrated by the community. Caregivers are then invited to join in recognition of the support they provide to loved ones facing cancer.

As the sun sets, one of the most meaningful parts of the evening takes place: the luminaria ceremony. Bags illuminated by candles line the track in honor of those currently battling cancer, survivors, and loved ones lost.

How Central New York Can Get Involved

You can participate by joining a team, donating, volunteering, or simply attending the event to show support.

Cancer survivors are especially encouraged to register in advance to take part in the Survivor Lap and receive a free survivor T-shirt before the event.

Get our free mobile app

More information and registration details can be found through the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Central New York event page here.

Updated: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

11 Common Long Term Side Effects of Breast Cancer Survival Breast cancer is a disease that affects people in different ways, at different times in their lives, and doesn’t start or end with the diagnosis. Gallery Credit: Credit N8 Bird



