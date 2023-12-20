New York Runners- Register For The 2024 Boilermaker Road Race

The 2024 Boilermaker Road Race will be held on Sunday, July 14th. When and how can you register for the 5K and the 15K?

Priority Registration begins on Monday, January 15th 2024 at 10AM and runs through Sunday, February 4th 11:59PM. Open registration begins Monday, February 5th at 10AM until race caps are met. Race Caps for the 2024 race are as followed: 15K 10,000. Over 3,500 already registered leaving under 6,500 bibs available. 5K is at 4,500.

Runners who registered for any of the 2023 races, including the virtual events, have exclusive access to register during the Priority Registration Period, which ends Sunday, February 4 at 11:59 p.m. Those eligible will be contacted via email by January 8, 2024 with registration instructions."

After a one-year detour in 2023 due to road construction, the Boilermaker returns to its traditional course for 2024. For 2024, Boilermaker Week will feature multiple community events, beginning with the Youth Olympics, The Kids Run, and The Walk. Registration information will be announced in the spring.

The Boilermaker Health and Wellness Expo presented by Mohawk Valley Health System will take place at the Utica Campus of MVCC for Boilermaker weekend. The expo will be open on Friday, July 12th from noon to 7PM, and Saturday, July 13th from 8AM to 4:30PM. In addition to packet pickup, the expo features healthy living information, vendors, Boilermaker merchandise, and more. The Saranac Post-Race Party will be open to runners and spectators from 8AM to 12PM, providing plenty of time to celebrate after the events.

For more info on Boilermaker Weekend 2024, and registration, check out the Boilermaker website online here.

