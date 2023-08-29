Pumpkin Spice Utica Chicken Riggies Sound Horrendous, Am I Right?

Would you consider Pumpkin Spice Utica Chicken Riggies horrendous, or amazing? They definitely lean to the realm of horrendous, let's be honest.

Fall time is all about team apple, or team pumpkin. Would you ever consider cooking Utica's signature dish with a pumpkin spice twist? I wish I was kidding, but apparently there are SEVERAL recipes on the internet that will make you question reality.

Land O Lakes for example has a recipe for "Pumpkin Spice Cream Sauce with Rigatoni" on their website. Instead of attempting to attack out classic dish, maybe they should focus on butter.

Allegedly the recipe serves four people, and can be created in about a half hour or so. If you have the time to kill, here's the ingredients to the spawn of Satan for pasta:

8 ounces (3 cups) dried rigatoni pasta 2 tablespoons Land O Lakes® Pumpkin Pie Spice Butter Spread 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh garlic 1/2 cup Land O Lakes® Heavy Whipping Cream 1/2 cup chicken broth 1/2 cup cooked pumpkin 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne) Chopped fresh sage leaves Pecans, toasted, chopped"

You can find the instructions here. To sum them up quickly, you cook the pasta, throw all the other junk together in a pan, and pour over your pasta and watch your Great Great Grand Mother roll over in her grave.

Sure, it doesn't call for chicken, but why not? Cook some up and add it together.

Another staff member a few years back attempted a similar creation on his own. In his dish the chicken, onion, peppers and olives are replaced with raisins and chopped nuts. The sauce is made with canned pumpkin, milk (or cream), brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice:

Is this a horrible idea to attempt this creation with our signature dish? Text us on our app and let us know.

Also, one more gem: Pumpkin Cream Sauce and Pasta:

