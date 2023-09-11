People Who Over Slept On 9/11 Share How They Learned About New York

Here in New York State, Governor Hochul has ordered flags at government buildings to be lowered to half-staff in observance of the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks. Imagine sleeping through the events 22 years ago and waking up to a world completely changed.

Thousands of people were killed when planes crashed into the World Trade Center, Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. All across New York State on the anniversary, landmarks such as State Education Building, Empire State Plaza and Albany International Airport gateway will be lit in blue tonight. The governor says New Yorkers will never forget those who died.

What if you slept through the events the day of?

For most people, you can remember the exact moment you learned the news. You remember the emotions of the day, and the weeks that followed. You might remember the fear of war, more attacks, and death. What if you slept through the initial attacks?

For many Americans, working the night shift is a reality. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 15 million Americans work night shifts in 2023. That number was fairly similar in 2001.

On Reddit, there are several AskReddit questions that ask the following: People who slept past noon on 9/11. What was waking up like?, People who over slept on 9/11 and missed the live coverage of the towers being hit and falling down , what was it like waking up to that?

We decided to take some of the top comments, and take you back to 2001. Take you back to the exact moment these people learned of the attacks.

