FDA Warns New Yorkers To Avoid This Particular Raw Seafood

I know I'm safe from this particular warning, because I'm not a seafood eater in general. However, if you like indulging in some different varieties of raw seafoods, you might want to be extra careful. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has sent out warnings to 13 states, including New York, to avoid one particular kind of raw seafood.

The warning? For retailers, restaurants and customers should selling/distributing/eating raw oysters from South Korea after some got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting. Specifically, Dai One Food Co. frozen half shell oysters with a harvest date of 2/6/2022 from Designated Area No. II.

Frozen half shell oysters harvested on 2/6/2022 from Designated Area No. II, Dai One Food Co., ROK. The oysters were shipped from the ROK and distributed in the following states: Alabama (AL), California (CA), Florida (FL), Georgia (GA), Maryland (MD), New York (NY), New Jersey (NJ), Nevada (NV), North Carolina (NC), Pennsylvania (PA), South Carolina (SC), Tennessee (TN), and Virginia (VA).

According to the safety alert issued by the FDA, the Southern Nevada Health District notified the FDA of two clusters of illnesses from individuals that consumed raw oysters at a restaurant in Las Vegas on 10/28/2022 and 11/5/2022. To date, the Southern Nevada Health District reports one confirmed and nine potential sapovirus illnesses.

The FDA is issuing this alert advising consumers to not eat and restaurants and food retailers to not sell oysters harvested on 2/6/2022 from Designated Area No. II from Dai One Food Co in ROK, due to possible sapovirus contamination. The FDA notified State contacts and the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference (ISSC) of the import and harvest details. The FDA is awaiting information on further interstate distribution of the oysters and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed.

They also say if you suspect you've gotten food poisoning from these particular oysters, to seek medical attention immediately.

