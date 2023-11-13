Most Overweight And Obese States- Where’s New York?

Being overweight is the new normal apparently in America. Where does New York stand with being overweight?

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese. WalletHub found that rates are lower for children and adolescents but have risen drastically in the past few decades:

Recent findings by the Physical Activity Council suggest a need for more aggressive efforts to combat the issue. According to the report, 68.6 million Americans aged 6 and older were completely inactive in 2022. Lack of physical activity is a leading cause of obesity, in addition to genetics, emotional instability and sleeplessness.

The problem is bigger in some states than in others. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics.

Where Does New York State Rank?

New York State has had to deal with the complex issue of obesity. In recent years, the state has taken notable steps to address this issue through a combination of public health initiatives, education programs, and community engagement.

According to their findings, New York State actually ranks very well. We are at 41 out of 50 for obesity, which means we aren't dealing with this as much an issue.

1 West Virginia

2 Mississippi

3 Kentucky

4 Louisiana

5 Arkansas

6 Tennessee

7 Alabama

8 Texas

9 South Carolina

10 Delaware

11 Oklahoma

12 North Carolina

13 Kansas

14 Ohio

15 Iowa

16 Georgia

17 New Mexico

18 Missouri

19 South Dakota

20 Maine"

You can read the full survey online here. However, relax and know that New York State handles this issue very well.

Upstate New York's 15 Snobbiest Cities We decided to have fun with AI. We decided to ask ChatGPT "What are the 15 snobbiest cities in all of Upstate New York, and why would you pick them as your choice?" So before you send off complaints our way, send them to ChatGPT. We didn't create this list, we are only sharing it. So hopefully you'll have a sense of humor, and stick your pinky out.



Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler