If you’ve been putting off replacing that peeling license plate, you might want to use extra caution this weekend.

New York State is cracking down on what officials are calling ghost plates.

What Is “Operation Plate Check” in New York?

State officials, including the New York DMV and Thruway Authority, are teaming up with law enforcement for a major initiative known as Operation Plate Check.

The goal is to make sure every driver on the NYS Thruway is paying tolls.

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Unfortunately, there has been an uptick in the number of divers are using forged, altered, or damaged plates to avoid tolls or commit crimes without being traced.

Why New York Is Taking This Seriously

The New York State Thruway depends heavily on toll revenue.

Officials say when people manipulate or hide their plates, it doesn’t just break the law, it impacts road safety and funding for maintenance and improvements across the state.

In short: if some drivers aren’t paying, everyone else ends up footing the bill.

What Counts as an “Unlawful Plate”?

Even if it isn't intentional, you could be at risk for a ticket if your plate is:

Peeling or damaged

Covered or obstructed

Altered in any way

Fake or forged

Even something that seems minor, like a worn-out plate, could get you pulled over.

What You Should Do Right Now

If your license plate is hard to read or falling apart, don’t ignore it.

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Drivers are being urged to replace damaged plates through the DMV before it turns into a costly ticket, or worse.

America's Best Looking Police Cruisers Here are some of the finest State police cruisers in the Country but only 1 can be named the "Best Looking Cruiser in the Nation". Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi