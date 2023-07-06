Both the Powerball and the Mega Millions are getting up there to those record jackpots again. Powerball is up to $590 million ($304 million cash option) and Mega Millions is up to $427 million ($220.6 million cash option). That's a lot of dough. Have you ever daydreamed about winning the lottery? Never? Oh, it's just me? So here's the deal.

In 2007, a woman named Cynthia Stafford set out to win $112 million lottery jackpot. She wrote a business plan detailing how she would use the money. She toured fabulous houses she would want to live in. She visualized herself picking up her check in her fave green top. She literally studied wealth and affirmed herself as wealthy every day. And then one day-- it happened. Cynthia Stafford, unsurprised by her multi-million dollar win, showed up at the lottery office in California in her fave green top and took a picture holding her multi-million dollar lottery check. The cool part about Cynthia's process is that she was outspoken and unapologetic about how she came to win $112 million dollars in the lottery. In fact, in an article titled Law of Attraction: How Lottery Winner Cynthia Stafford Manifested $112 Million by the site Manifestinator. Here are her tips so you can win the lottery too:

Visualize Winning

"Cynthia picked an amount she felt excited about, wrote it on a piece of paper, “and looked at it all the time.” She would envision herself holding a check while wearing her favorite green top. Incidentally, this is the same green top she wore when picking up her $112 million check."

Make Friends with Wealth

Get your mind right about money. Read books on wealth. Speak positively about money. If you don't like rich folk, work through that in therapy because if you're mad at money, you certainly won't make goo gobs of it welcome in your life. Stafford suggests, “Talking to financial advisors, tax attorneys, and people who are rich, if you know any.” She knew how to invest (part of) her fortune long before the money came into her life. She would say and sing “I’m wealthy” several times a day.

Happiness Habit

Center joy! Dance, sing, play-- enjoy the life you have. That feel good feeling with what you currently have will attract to you what you want.

Pivot to Positive

“Whatever you focus your attention on, has a way of showing up in your life, for good and for bad,” Stafford says. You can use your imagination for anything you want. You can obsess over all the things are wrong in your life or you can visualize what you would have instead.

Be Your Own Cheerleader

Surround yourself with cool people who love you for you,but remember that your happiness is your responsibility. ” A feeling of self-worth is essential for manifesting your dreams, according to Stafford. “We’re here to be powerful; to be the best. See yourself as the best on this planet.”

