If you lost something at the Great New York State Fair this year, don’t give up on finding it just yet.

Where Are the Fair’s Lost-and-Found Items?

All found property turned over to the New York State Police during the fair is now being held at the State Police barracks in North Syracuse.

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You can find the barracks at:

New York State Police – North Syracuse

101 North Constellation Way

Syracuse, NY 13212

Call Before You Go

If you think your missing item may have been turned in, call 315-423-6600 to schedule a convenient time to pick it up.

Do not just show up hoping to browse through the lost-and-found pile. You’ll need to describe the item or provide proof that it belongs to you before police can release it.

So, if something didn’t make it home from the fair with you, it may still be waiting for its ride home.