32 Unique Pumpkin Patches To Check Out Across New York State

There are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches to check out in Central New York and here in Upstate. We are pretty lucky when it comes to all things fall.

Across New York State, there are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches and farms to check out. Fall is harvest season for pumpkins and other hard-shelled winter squash plants and vegetables like butternut, acorn, and spaghetti squashes.

These squashes are in the same family as zucchini, cucumbers, and melons. Pumpkins are technically fruits because they have seeds, but they are closer to a vegetable nutritionally."

Did you know when people choose to make pumpkin pies they tend to choose smaller pumpkins? According to Second Harvest, the flesh, or guts, of carving pumpkins is not very flavorful:

The flesh of smaller pumpkins found in the produce section of the grocery store has a sweet, earthy flavor.

When people go to pumpkin patches, 9 out of 10 times it's to choose pumpkins for decorations, and of course to carve for Halloween. Every October, The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence New York holds an annual World Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Why? Because we love super big pumpkins in New York. However, maybe you have a family of small kids looking to have fun this fall with smaller, well normal, size pumpkins. Where can you find these? Luckily you won't have to travel to far from home to pull this off.

Here's a look at 32 unique ones to schedule a fall visit too in alphabetical order:

