Back-to-school season just got a little brighter for local families, thanks to McDonald’s. The fast-food giant is hosting a Golden Arches Pack Giveaway to make sure kids start the school year with the supplies they need, and some extra excitement, too.

Free Backpacks for Students

In the days leading up to the first day of school, participating McDonald’s locations will be handing out brand-new backpacks to kids.

The giveaway is open to school-aged children, and each backpack will be filled with essentials like notebooks, pencils, crayons, and folders. Supplies will be available while they last, and the receiving child must be present.

A Community-First Effort

McDonald’s says the Golden Arches Pack Giveaway is part of their commitment to supporting local communities year-round, not just serving up burgers and fries. For many parents, back-to-school shopping can be stressful and expensive, especially with multiple children. This event offers relief while also creating a moment of excitement for kids who get to pick up a brand-new backpack.

How to Get One

Here’s what you need to know:

When: Dates and times vary by location — check with your local McDonald’s to confirm.

Where: Participating McDonald’s restaurants in your area.

What to Bring: Children must be present to receive a backpack.

Cost: Completely free, no purchase necessary.

Some locations may add a little extra fun with music, activities, or even photo ops with the McDonald’s crew.

